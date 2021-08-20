On the bank holiday weekend, Liverpool will host a day and night rooftop disco party.

To commemorate the next bank holiday weekend, Mamasan Restaurant and Bar will host a disco on its rooftop terrace.

Derek Kaye, Platinum, Faz, Andy Backhouse, and Black Light Disco are among the DJs who will be spinning disco oldies throughout the day and night.

Customers will be able to take advantage of an exceptional bank holiday offer from the three-story venue, which has teamed with champagne company Laurent-Perrier.

Customers may enjoy a two-course lunch buffet paired with half a bottle of Laurent-Perrier for just £45 before attending the terrace disco at Mamasan.

Starters like Crispy Chicken Satay and Duck Spring Rolls are served with main meals like Sticky Pork Belly and Thai Katsu Curry in the lunch menu.

Mamasan is a relatively new addition to Liverpool’s downtown area, having opened its doors in May. The South East Asian-inspired restaurant, which took the place of Wahaca, has been a hit with guests since it opened.

The bank holiday disco at Mamasan is free to attend, but organizers recommend making a reservation online to ensure a space.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 28, and will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 3 a.m. Mamasan is a restaurant in Liverpool’s city center, on College Lane.

