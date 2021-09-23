On the anniversary of the death of gay student Tyler Clementi, Democrats introduce an anti-harassment bill.

On the 11th anniversary of Tyler Clementi’s death, Democrats in the Senate and House filed a bill to address bullying and harassment of LGBTQ college students.

Senators Patty Murray of Washington and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, as well as Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, introduced legislation that would require federally funded colleges and universities to adopt policies aimed at ending harassment and bullying of minority identities such as sexual orientation and gender.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the Tyler Clementi Higher Education Anti-Harassment Act, if passed, would require higher education institutions to establish policies prohibiting harassment of enrolled students by classmates, faculty, and staff based on race, color, national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Cyberbullying would also be classified as harassment under the measure.

Through the Department of Education, schools will be granted competitive funds as incentives to implement anti-bullying programs, provide counseling services, or provide training.

In a statement, Baldwin said, “No student should live in fear of being who they are at school.” “By renewing this legislation, we are taking a significant step forward in not only avoiding on-campus harassment, but also ensuring that our students have the freedom to learn and prosper in safe and healthy environments. Everyone at our schools and universities has the right to pursue their goals without being harassed or bullied.”

Tyler Clementi, an 18-year-old freshman who attended Rutgers University in the fall of 2010, was the inspiration for the law. Clementi was in his dorm room with a male student when his roommate, without Clementi’s knowledge, began livestreaming their private encounter.

Clementi’s roommate planned to capture another interaction once the recording was shared on Twitter. Clementi committed suicide on September 22, 2010, just days after the first recording was posted.

Democrats presented the Tyler Clementi Higher Education Anti-Harassment Act shortly after the student died. Pocan reintroduced it in the House, and Murray and Baldwin reintroduced it in the Senate in May 2019. In the 117th Congress, it has been reintroduced.

“Today, we honor Tyler Clementi’s life by reintroducing this important legislation. No one should be bullied for who they are or who they love, according to Pocan. “This bill will assist students in achieving their goals. This is a condensed version of the information.