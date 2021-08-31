On the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her brother raises the flag to half-mast.

Princess Diana’s family lowered the flag at their English estate on the anniversary of her death.

The royal family has failed to pay tribute to the princess on social media 24 years after her death in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Her brother, Charles Spencer, though, shared a photo of the flag at half-mast at Althorp House, her biological family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, on Twitter.

She was laid to rest on the estate’s island, which is encircled by a beautiful lake.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles’ official Twitter account, which is maintained by his staff, issued a challenge to followers to count the number of horses in a Clarence House inside shot.

“How many horses can you see along Clarence House’s Horse Corridor on @googlearts?” the post asked. The passageway, which was built in the 1870s, now pays homage to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s love of horses.”

August 31, 2021 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508)

On @googlearts, how many can you find in Clarence House’s Horse Corridor?

The corridor was built in the 1870s to honor Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s passion for horses. pic.twitter.com/BzKl76lPph

August 31, 2021 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse)

The royal family didn’t fly the royal flag at half-mast at Buckingham Palace at the time of Diana’s death since custom requires that it only flies while Queen Elizabeth II is in residence, and she was in Scotland at the time.

After a reaction, a solution was reached, and the Union Jack was instead flown at half-mast.

Earl Spencer delivered a well-known eulogy at his sister’s funeral in September 1997, promising that her “blood family” will look after her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“On behalf of your mother and sisters, I pledge that we, your blood family, will do everything in our power to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men, so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly as you planned,” he said.

"We totally appreciate the heritage into which they were both born, and we will continue to respect and support them in it.