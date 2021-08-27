On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Tropical Storm Ida is expected to hit New Orleans as a Category 3 hurricane.

According to the Associated Press, Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane when it approaches New Orleans on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.

“It appears to be heading straight for New Orleans, according to the projected track. “Not good,” said Jim Kossin, a climate and hurricane expert at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As it approached Cuba, the storm became stronger, but it’s already showing symptoms of being a rare, fast growing storm that might strengthen dramatically as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans on August 29, 2005, causing $125 billion in damage (NOAA).

Ida posed just a minor threat to tobacco-growing western Cuba, where experts projected a little hit on Friday. Experts say the real risk starts over the Gulf, where forecasts agree that Ida will soon build into a major hurricane, hitting 115 mph (185 kph) before making landfall in the Mississippi River delta late Sunday or early Monday.

Brian McNoldy, a hurricane expert at the University of Miami, said, “Ida absolutely has the potential to be extremely bad.” “Because it will be travelling swiftly, it will only take 1.5 days to reach the Gulf from Cuba to Louisiana.”

As it traveled away from Grand Cayman and toward Cuba’s Isle of Youth at roughly 15 mph on Friday morning, Ida’s maximum sustained winds quickly increased from 45 mph (75 kph) to 60 mph (95 kph) (24 kph). Tropical storm-force winds might be found up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the center of the storm.

A hurricane watch has been issued for New Orleans, as well as an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana. Hurricanes with a category of three are capable of wreaking havoc.

“Unfortunately, the whole Louisiana coastline is currently in the prediction cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and might come ashore as a major hurricane in Louisiana as Gulf conditions are conducive to rapid intensification,” Governor John Bel Edwards warned.

The governor added, “By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the spot where they want to ride out the storm.”

From Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama line, encompassing Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans, a hurricane watch was in force.