On the anniversary of his son’s death, his father commits suicide over his son’s grave.

According to local media, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor in Israel committed himself Sunday over the grave of his son, who perished in the final hours of Israel’s seven-week-long military campaign in the Gaza Strip in 2014.

On the anniversary of his son Zevik’s death, Moshe Etzion’s body was discovered atop his son’s grave, according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to The Times of Israel, the old man left his home in the Negev region’s Nirim hamlet in the morning but did not return hours later, prompting a search that led investigators to Zevik’s grave.

During Israel’s and Gaza’s armed conflict from July 8 to August 26, 2014, his son — also known as Ze’ev, according to the publication — was a local security officer for the town. He was reportedly murdered by a Hamas-launched mortar round that fell in Nirim on the final day of the battle.

The claimed shelling took place an hour before a truce agreed to by Israeli and Palestinian officials went into force.

According to the Times of Israel, the seventh anniversary of Zevik’s death fell on Sunday, according to the Jewish calendar.

“He was a huge fan of Zevik. In a report by The Jerusalem Post, Moshe’s daughter, Smadar, said that when Zevik was slain, he requested for his personal gun as a remembrance, and he did it with that same rifle.

In a statement released Sunday, the community of Nirim said, “Since Zevik’s passing, Moshe has been focused on trying endlessly to be worthy of Zevik’s legacy, which he spoke of in hundreds of locations and events.”

Moshe was a well-known character in the town, according to the Eshkol Regional Council, and a “loving and valued citizen of Eshkol.”

The Times of Israel described the council as saying, “[Moshe was] a symbol of the importance of giving, the love of people and the homeland.”

Moshe’s death was termed as “devastating and terrible” by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“There are no words that can console a father who is grieving the loss of his child. I conveyed condolences to [Moshe’s] family from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the security establishment,” Gantz said in a statement posted on Sunday evening.

Moshe’s funeral was scheduled on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Nirim.