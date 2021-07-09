On the 75th birthday of George W. Bush, here are ten quotes from the 43rd president.

On Tuesday, George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, turns 75.

He is the eldest of six children born to George Herbert Walker Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush on July 6, 1946, in New Haven, Connecticut.

The former president attended Yale University and Harvard Business School before returning to Midland to work in the oil industry. He married Laura Welch, a librarian and teacher in Midland, with whom he had twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara.

Bush had spearheaded the country’s reaction to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which occurred eight months into his first term.

Here are a few of Bush’s inspirational quotations, courtesy of Brainy Quote.

“Use your ability to benefit others. We are given power not to further our own goals, not to put on a big show in front of the world, nor to have a name. There is only one legitimate use of power, and that is to serve others.”

“To me, leadership entails duty, honor, and nation. It denotes personality, as well as paying attention from time to time.”

“I believe you can discern a feeling of stability and purpose in someone’s conduct, which may be influenced by strong religious origins. I mean, religion, I believe, helps you develop a certain level of patience and discipline.”

“You can always fool certain people, and those are the ones you should concentrate on.”

“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our tallest structures, but they can’t shake America’s. These atrocities smash steel, but they can’t shatter America’s resolve.”

“America is a nation on a purpose, and that mission stems from our most fundamental convictions. We have no desire to rule, no imperial ambitions. Our goal is to achieve a democratic peace based on the dignity and rights of all men and women.”

7. “In our world, the movement of freedom is undeniable – and it is not propelled forward solely by our strength. We can have faith in the bigger power that orchestrates the passage of time. And we can be confident that His purposes are just and truthful in the future.”

“The American people are rising to the challenges of history, and they expect us to do the same.”

“Look, when you’re the president, people say a lot of stuff about you. It’s just the nature of the job,” she says.

“I’ve published a book.” This. Brief News from Washington Newsday.