On the 60th birthday of their mother, Diana, William and Harry unveil a statue in her honor.

On what would have been her 60th birthday, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will put their differences aside to unveil a statue of their mother Diana Princess of Wales.

The permanent homage to Diana has been created in the Sunken Garden of Diana’s former residence, Kensington Palace, which has been filled with over 4,000 flowers and provides a “calmer and more reflective backdrop” for the lasting tribute to the princess.

After allegedly finishing his quarantine early by producing a negative Covid test, Harry attended the star-studded awards presentation of the charity WellChild at London’s Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

The duke, who has traveled from his home in California, received his second child, Lili, at the beginning of the month, and said, “As a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired, and in awe of these families’ perseverance.”

The unveiling ceremony has already been described as a “little event and a very personal moment for the family” by a royal insider.

The royal brothers and Diana’s close family, believed to include her siblings, will attend the unveiling, as will the statue committee and others engaged in the process of creating it in the palace’s Sunken Garden, according to Kensington Palace.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana’s sister, was a member of the six-person committee entrusted with commissioning and privately raising funds for the statue’s creation, along with Julia Samuel, Prince George’s godparent and a close friend of the princess.

Its members consulted on the sculptor’s selection and worked with Historic Royal Palaces on the statue’s placement, and it was chaired by Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the brothers’ former chief private secretary.

Ian Rank-Broadley, who has a long history of making pictures of the royal family, was chosen to sculpt it, and he, along with garden designer Pip Morrison, will be among the invited guests.

However, due to Covid constraints, the size of the reveal has been reduced, with many of Diana’s friends and coworkers unable to attend.

"Plans have been trimmed back because to," a royal insider stated.