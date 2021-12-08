On the 41st anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, fans pay their respects at Strawberry Fields in New York City.

On the 41st anniversary of John Lennon’s death, fans gathered to the Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park in New York to pay their respects to the musician.

Strawberry Fields, a 2.5-acre landscaped area of the park named after one of The Beatles’ most renowned songs, was dedicated to Lennon by his wife Yoko Ono in 1985.

Candles and flowers are frequently placed on a tiled mosaic that serves as the memorial’s centerpiece by fans. On the eight-year anniversary of Lennon’s death, December 8, and his birthday, October 9, celebrations are especially prevalent.

Throughout the day, small audiences gathered to pay tribute to the dead musical great. Many individuals were spotted playing musical instruments such as drums and guitars, and singing soon followed.

A throng of fans surrounded the mosaic, according to a short video uploaded on Twitter by Washington Post media journalist Margaret Sullivan. The Beatles song "I Should Have Known Better" was being sung by the fans, many of whom appeared to be wearing masks. Strawberry Fields, a tribute to John Lennon and a message of peace, was dedicated in 1985 in collaboration with Yoko Ono. Every year on December 8, New Yorkers gather at this memorial to sing a song of respect. Fans also sung "Give Peace a Chance," a song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

A flood of tributes poured forth from a wide range of musical and creative heavyweights on social media.

The estate of departed Beatles guitarist George Harrison’s Twitter account released a remark from their namesake, saying Lennon “understood that we are not merely in the material world.”

“He saw beyond death, and realized that this life is merely a game. And he was aware of it “As Harrison once put it,

Ringo Starr, the drummer for the Beatles, captioned a shot of himself and John Lennon practicing, “Peace and love my friend.”

The estate of John Lennon also shared photos of the musician and songwriter.