The Taliban flew their signature white flag over the Afghan presidential palace on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which the United States and the rest of the world commemorated.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Taliban interim government’s prime minister, hoisted the banner, which was embroidered with a Koranic scripture, in a low-key ceremony.

According to a spokeswoman, the hoisting of the flag signaled the official start of the new government’s activities.

The Taliban’s all-male, all-Taliban administration was unveiled earlier this week, disappointing the international community, which had hoped for a more inclusive line-up after the Taliban promised it previously.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with a hard hand two decades ago. The news of the tragic strikes on America was broadcast from crackling radios across the darkened streets of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on September 11, 2001.

Kabul had very little electricity at the time, and only about a million people resided there.

The Taliban were ousted from their last stronghold in southern Kandahar, their spiritual heartland, in barely two months after the US-led force drove them out of the city.

The Taliban have returned to Kabul after a twenty-year absence. The United States has left Afghanistan, ending its “long war” two weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and two weeks after the Taliban retook Kabul on August 15.

Since the Taliban’s early control in the 1990s, several things have altered.

The gun-toting fighters do not speed through the city streets in their pickup trucks this time. Instead, they slog through congested traffic in the city of over five million people.

The Taliban has started issuing draconian edicts that have disproportionately affected women, such as outlawing women’s sports. They’ve also used violence to dissuade women from protesting for equal rights.

Marzia Hamidi, a Taekwondo contender with national championship goals, claimed the Taliban’s reappearance has dashed her dreams inside a high-end women’s store in the city’s Karte Se neighborhood on Saturday.

During one of the attacks, she was among the ladies targeted by the Taliban and referred to as "agents of the west."