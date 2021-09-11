On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Vice President Joe Biden and former Presidents of the United States pay tribute to America’s heroes.

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, President Joe Biden and former US presidents paid tribute to the thousands of citizens and first responders who died that day.

“On 9/11, over 3,000 lives were lost as a result of a horrific act of cowardice and evil. We must never forget those we lost at one of our nation’s worst periods, and the everlasting anguish of their families and loved ones, as a nation,” Biden wrote in a message on Twitter.

On Saturday, Biden will go to New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia, all of which were targets of the 2001 attacks.

The president will begin the day with first lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama at a memorial gathering at Ground Zero in New York, before going to Pennsylvania, where former President George W. Bush will also speak.

The Pentagon will be Biden’s final trip, where he will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

According to the New York Post, former President Donald Trump will also visit Ground Zero on Saturday.

On Saturday, Obama praised Americans’ “amazing” bravery, saying that the United States “has long been home to heroes who run into danger in order to accomplish what is right.”

“The abiding image of that day for Michelle and me is not merely fallen towers or smoking wreckage. It’s the firefighters that are sprinting up the stairwell as others are sprinting down. Passengers decide to storm a cockpit, knowing that it may be their last deed. In the days that followed, volunteers showed up at recruiters’ offices across the country, eager to put their lives on the line,” Obama said.

