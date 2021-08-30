On the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s birth, we celebrate Frankenstein Day with myths and quotes about the monster.

On the 30th of August, novelist Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s birthday is commemorated as Frankenstein Day. On this day in 1797, she was born in Somers Town, London.

The novel “Frankenstein,” written by the English author in 1816, is her best-known work.

The novel is about the skilled but misguided Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who created a monster and then abandoned it. It is one of the earliest examples of science-fiction literature. Despite the fact that many people have read the novel, there are certain misconceptions about the creature created by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Myths:

Here are more Shelly quotations to share on this day, courtesy of Good Reads:

“Something is going on in my soul that I don’t understand.” – From Frankenstein’s Monster

2. “How perilous is knowledge acquisition, and how much happier is the man who feels his hometown is the world than the man who desires to be bigger than his nature will allow.” – From Frankenstein

3. “There is a love in me that you have never seen before. I have a level of wrath in me that should never be allowed to escape. If the first does not satisfy me, I shall indulge in the second.” – From Frankenstein’s Monster

4. “It must be respectfully accepted that invention does not consist in constructing out of void, but rather out of chaos.”

5. “How can anyone be confident of happiness when deception can appear to be the truth?” – From Frankenstein

6. “Satan has his fellow-devils to love and support him, whilst I am alone and despised.” – From Frankenstein

7. “How many things are we on the verge of learning about if cowardice or carelessness did not prevent us from asking?” – From Frankenstein