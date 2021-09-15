On the 11th anniversary of 9/11, a viral video shows a woman slapping a Navy sailor at a pizzeria.

On the anniversary of 9/11, a viral video of a woman striking a Navy sailor at a pizzeria in Connecticut prompted local authorities to investigate the incident.

The video, which was first shared on TikTok, shows a lady yelling and cursing at a man dressed in a naval uniform. She is said to have yelled, “You disgust me, you piece of sh*t,” before slapping the male, who is off camera, at one point.

Sean Nolte Jr., a submariner in the United States Navy, was the victim of the event, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. on September 11, 2021, in a pizzeria in Berlin, Connecticut.

Nolte said in a Facebook post that he was off-base enjoying a bite to eat with a friend when a woman entered the establishment and stared him down. Nolte returned the polite grin because he was in uniform.

Over the period of 10 minutes, the woman strolled in and out of the pizzeria many times, according to Nolte, and she re-entered to get her order once it was ready.

The woman allegedly looked at Nolte again as she walked away and sarcastically muttered, “great grin.” The sailor stated that he thanked him and went about his business.

The woman returned to the pizzeria less than a minute later, allegedly shrieking to staff that Nolte’s uniform was a fake and that her husband was in the US Army.

Nolte claimed he brought out his military identification card and showed it to her in an attempt to confirm his identity. The woman apparently claimed the ID was also a forgery, comparing it to her dependent military ID and shouting, “This is what your ID should look like!”

“Tell your husband thank you for his service for me, and have a pleasant day,” Nolte said when he realized he couldn’t persuade the woman. He said that the woman stormed out before returning to shout at Nolte.

She apparently told him he was nasty, and this is when the viral footage of the incident begins to recordâ€”when the encounter began to escalate.

The woman is seen taking Nolte's black cap from the counter and flinging it down in the video.