On Thanksgiving, while riding as a passenger in her car, her son shoots her and fires at others.

On Thursday night, at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to 911 calls. Officers arrived after hearing shots on the border of the cities of Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge and discovered a woman fatally wounded in the head inside her car.

Officers sought but failed to save the woman’s life.

According to a news release from the Royal Oak Police Department, “Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge Officers located the accident and determined the female driver was deceased from a gunshot to the head.” “It looks that the vehicle’s passenger shot the female driver.” After reportedly shooting his mother, the defendant, 22, began firing at passing cars, according to officials. Three additional vehicles were hit by gunshots, and a female driver received a leg injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, the suspect accidentally shot his 52-year-old mother. The mother was driving at the time of the accident. The suspect was born in Troy, and his mother was raised in Southfield.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police. According to reports, a 9mm handgun was found.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, “the suspect was quickly discovered in the vicinity and put into jail.”

Investigators are unsure whether the alleged gunman was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Detroit Free Press. Witnesses reported police the man was running wildly when he tried to flee the area, according to the article. He was also said to be perplexed and to have fired shots at persons who had offered to assist him.

The suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail, and the event is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred little over a month after a guy from Staten Island, New York, reportedly shot and killed his mother.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old is accused of shooting his 51-year-old mother over a family dinner on October 10 after a disagreement broke out. During the altercation, the suspect’s father received a wound on his chest, according to police, but rejected medical treatment at home.

