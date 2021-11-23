On Thanksgiving, four asteroids will fly past Earth, one of which will be larger than a football field.

On Thursday, four asteroids will make close passes to Earth, coinciding with Thanksgiving.

The asteroid 2009 WB105 is the largest of the four space rocks, with a diameter of 120 meters, or a little more than a football field.

At a speed of around 18,900 meters per second, or 42,000 miles per hour, the asteroid will pass Earth. To put it in context, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady clocked in at 61 mph, or around 27 meters per second, in 2019.

That means the ball thrown by Brady, who was 41 and playing for the New England Patriots when he measured his throwing speed with a radar instrument, will go approximately 689 times as fast as 2009 WB105.

If a player could throw a football at the same speed as 2009 WB105, it would travel from goal post to goal post in less than 0.006 seconds.

In fact, at this pace, the hypervelocity ball would have gone the entire 446,000-meter length of the Grand Canyon and made it half way back in the four seconds it would take Brady’s ball to cover the length of the field.

The three companions of the 2009 WB105 will not be as large or travel as quickly. The asteroid 2021 VR4 is projected to have a diameter of up to 30 meters (almost 100 feet) and will approach Earth at a speed of 17,224 miles per hour, or roughly nine times the speed of a rifle bullet.

When the 27-meter-diameter asteroid 2019 BB5 passes Earth on November 25, it will be moving at nearly 19,000 kilometers per hour. While 2021 VF11, the smallest of Earth’s four Thanksgiving guests, will pass Earth at a comparably leisurely velocity of 2,930 mph, or 1,310 meters (almost 4,300 feet) per second, with a diameter of just 23 meters.

In the time it takes Brady’s impressively quick thrown ball to traverse one football field, that’s still fast enough to span 48 football fields.

In terms of distances from Earth, the VR4 spacecraft will pass within half a million miles of our planet in 2021. 2009 WB105, the largest and fastest asteroid, will be substantially further away, passing within 3.6 million miles of Earth. This is a condensed version of the information.