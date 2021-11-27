On Thanksgiving, a homeless man was stabbed and killed near Penn Station in New York City, according to police.

On Thanksgiving, a 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside of Penn Station in New York City, according to authorities.

According to a statement from the New York City Police Department, the incident occurred at 6 p.m. Thursday near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. The stabbing happened just hours after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a large crowd to the neighborhood.

Officers responding to an assault call discovered a 36-year-old male who had been stabbed in the chest. According to NYPD, the man seemed to be homeless.

The man was sent to Bellevue Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identify, and the victim’s relatives will be notified first.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made. The investigation is still underway.

A surveillance photo of two males wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing was released by police. The perpetrators have not yet been identified.

According to the New York Daily News, the guy was arguing with another homeless man when he was stabbed.

The attempts of the responders to save the homeless man were recalled by a witness who was there at the incident.

“He was already slashed up when I saw him,” Arturo Valentino told the New York Daily News. “The cop kept pumping his chest in an attempt to resuscitate him.” “I’m homeless, too,” Valentino said, “so for [the officer]to respond to a homeless guy like that impacted me.” “The police put in a lot of effort to bring the boy to life.” This is the second fatal stabbing near Penn Station in a week. A 32-year-old man died on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck while riding the No. 2 train at the stop. The perpetrator of the crime has yet to be apprehended by the NYPD.

According to the Daily News, the victim was identified as Akeem Loney, a street soccer star who was thought to be sleeping when the train approached 34th Street-Penn Station.

Tensions have been high among people wanting to escape the cold and shelter inside Penn Station, according to another homeless guy who only goes by the name Chris.

“These days, people aren’t having it. “When are these guys going to chill?” He told the New York Daily News about it.

The NYPD is seeking any information about the two instances from the public. Anyone with information is invited to contact the NYPD by calling 800-577-TIPS or sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.