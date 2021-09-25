On Texas election audits, a judge slams Gov. Abbott for “shamelessly taking his orders” from Trump.

A Texas judge chastised Governor Greg Abbott for “following orders” from Donald Trump when he announced that the state’s presidential election results will be audited, after the former president’s request for a review.

On Thursday, the Texas Secretary of State released an audit of the results from the counties of Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin. It came after Trump demanded that Abbott conduct an audit of the state’s election results.

In a letter to Abbott on Thursday, the former president said, “Despite my great triumph in Texas, I hear Texans demand an election audit!” “I’m sure your fellow Texans have a lot of questions regarding the next election in November 2020.”

Following the announcement, some Texas county judges expressed displeasure, claiming they had no idea what the audits entailed and only learned about them via a news release from the secretary of state’s office, according to The Texas Tribune.

“This is a weak Governor accepting commands from a discredited former President openly and shamelessly. Governor Abbott is squandering taxpayer cash to stomp on Texans’ right to vote, all to placate his puppeteer, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat.

The audit was also attacked as “politically driven” by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, who told the Tribune: “Every time we engage in a discourse about these bogus charges, we’re providing credence to the falsehood.”

Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley similarly told the same publication that “it’s time to move on,” slamming “conspiracy theorists who want to come up with all these ways” to question the election results.

With 65 percent of the vote in Dallas County and 56 percent in Harris County, Biden easily won. He won 49.3 percent of the vote in Tarrant County, compared to Trump’s 49.1 percent. Trump received over 51% of the vote in Collin County.

Despite Democratic aspirations of changing the Lone Star State, Trump won by around six points statewide.

County judges in Texas are in charge of a wide range of responsibilities. They also function as chiefs of emergency management in addition to managing court affairs. According to the Texas Association of Counties, they may also act as budget officers in smaller counties.

In states, Republicans have audited or pushed for audits. Biden won by a razor-thin margin, and states won as well. This is a condensed version of the information.