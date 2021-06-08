On tandem, a father who lost his sight following a heart episode earns a Guinness World Record.

A father of five who lost most of his sight following a heart collapse has become the first person to set one of Guinness World Records’ new records for individuals with disabilities.

Tim Caldwell, 46, and his cousin Andy Caldwell, 44, set the record for “fastest accumulative time across the United Kingdom by tandem bicycle (male) – IS1,” which is a classification for people with visual impairments.

“Becoming a Guinness World Records title holder is beyond my wildest dreams,” Tim stated, “but I hope that by doing so, I can show other individuals with disabilities that no matter what obstacles they face in life, they can still do great things.”

Tim, from Northwich, Cheshire, lost his sight in 2013 after suffering a heart arrest that also impacted his motor skills.

He had to relearn how to walk and talk, and he was unable to return to work — he had previously owned an alloy wheel refurbishment company.

When Tim was depressed, his cousin Andy from Reading urged him to start riding a tandem, and the two have since undertaken a variety of challenges, including cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

They set the Guinness World Record by cycling from St David’s in Pembrokeshire to Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk, in 24 hours, 43 minutes, and 47 seconds over the course of four days, arriving on Saturday.

“After my cardiac arrest, I needed something to focus on, and cycling became that focus,” Tim explained. Thanks to Andy, I’ve grown to like it, and establishing objectives for myself has greatly aided my recovery.”

The Impairment Records Initiative, which includes 23 classifications for people with physical, intellectual, and visual impairments, makes its debut with this record.

Guinness World Records director of records Adam Brown expressed his expectation that it will make the organization “immediately more relevant and accessible to millions of people around the world.”

“We truly believe that by launching this project and recognizing new record holders, we will inspire many more people with physical disabilities,” he continued. (This is a brief piece.)