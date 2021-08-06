On suspicion of stealing a teapot, an 11-year-old child’s tongue was burned with a hot iron.

In Pakistan, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly tortured and made to lick a hot iron ax on suspicion of theft. Following the incident, the boy’s tongue was severely burned.

The victim, Tehseeb, was subjected to extreme pain and cruelty in order to establish his innocence in the case. The youngster was accused of stealing a teapot or kettle by three people: Siraj, Abdul Raheem, and Muhammad Khan. According to local newspaper Dawn, they were later apprehended by the Border Military Police (BMP) of Fazala Kachh on Thursday when the victim’s father denounced them.

The youngster was transferred to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment after suffering tongue burns.

According to the report, the tribal Baloch, from where the youngster came, continue to practice the water and fire ritual for suspect trials. If a person is innocent, he will remain unharmed after traversing the flaming embers or licking hot iron, according to custom. If the suspect is burned, it is assumed that he or she is guilty.

According to the draconian water tradition, a suspect must stay under water for a certain amount of time and then emerge alive to establish his or her innocence. If the suspect emerges before the deadline, he or she will be found guilty.

According to the study, local tribal people argue that such inhumane practices assist settle conflicts in the absence of a legal system. Local courts have been established in the town where the incident occurred to determine who is guilty in any case.

According to Times Now, Fazla Kachh Circle DSP Hashim Buzdar remarked, “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.”

Private courts, according to BMP Commandant Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, are illegal. He went on to say that if someone commits a crime, they should file a report with the nearby police station.

The charges leveled against the persons responsible for the child’s burn injuries are yet unknown.

A 10-year-old child was allegedly locked up and beaten to death by a shop owner in India in March after allegedly stealing snacks from the store. The abuse took occurred in the southern state of Karnataka, and the owner’s acquaintances were also engaged. The accused held the youngster captive for hours before releasing him after the family made multiple pleas. The youngster was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but he died later, according to sources. Brief News from Washington Newsday.