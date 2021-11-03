On suspicion of sexual conduct with a kid, a man was apprehended in a Britannia Hotel.

Merseyside Police received a report of a sexual crime and made an arrest at the Scarisbrick Hotel on Lord Street in Southport today, Wednesday November 3.

He is still being held in detention while the investigation continues.

“We can confirm officers are today, Wednesday 3rd November, at the Scarisbrick Hotel on Lord Street in Southport following an allegation of a sexual offence,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“A 34-year-old man was detained today on charges of sexual behavior with a kid and is being held in custody.”

