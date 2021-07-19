On suspicion of child sex offenses, a Premier League player has been arrested.

On Friday, a Premier League player was arrested on suspicion of child sex offenses.

His team has also suspended the 31-year-old player as a result of the arrest.

The anonymous player was reportedly apprehended by Greater Manchester Police before the weekend.

Since then, he has been released on bail.

“Officers arrested a 31-year-old male on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences,” a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“He has been released on police bail awaiting further investigation.”

The player’s club announced on Monday night that he had been suspended as a result of the inquiry and arrest.

According to a club representative, the club is supporting police with their investigations.

“We can confirm that a first-team player has been suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation,” they continued.

“At this time, the club will continue to assist the authorities with their investigations and will make no further statements.”

For legal reasons, the player’s identity has been withheld.