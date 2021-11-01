On Sundays, the Wirral icon will be closed by the council.

On Sundays, Wirral Council has been chastised for keeping one of the borough’s most famous attractions closed.

The Williamson Art Gallery in Oxton was on the verge of closure at the start of the year, but the council chose to keep it open after a massive public outcry.

However, in order to meet its 2021 budget forecasts, the authority must save £90,000 from the amount it loses on the gallery each year.

The decision to close the Williamson on Sundays, according to Oxton councillor Stuart Kelly, has taken away the chance to see a significant aspect of Wirral culture on a day when families can visit it more easily.

“Last March, the council sought to close The Williamson for good, but following a big public petition, it was rescued, and we were promised there would be a reduction of only one hour per week [in its opening hours],” said Cllr Kelly, a Liberal Democrat member.

“The model we were presented includes opening on a Sunday; nothing has changed, and I am surprised the Conservative chair of the committee supports closing the gallery for a whole day.”

After previous threats to its existence, Cllr Kelly believed that operating on Sunday might help The Williamson financially, as more customers could imply more potential money.

Conservative councillor Helen Cameron, who chairs Wirral Council’s tourist and leisure committee, reacted to Cllr Kelly’s concerns through email, claiming that the opening hours were established after talks with workers at The Williamson, which occurred after the model stated by Cllr Kelly was discussed.

“The proposed staff restructure had an impact on existing staff hours, thus a formal consultation with the affected personnel was required,” Cllr Cameron said.

“Due to staff objections, which were supported by [trade unions], the outcome of the consultation had an influence on Sunday opening, which had to be addressed under council policy, and as you know, budget reductions are required.”

“The gallery averaged the same number of visitors on a Sunday as it did on a Wednesday, following an alternatives analysis on lowering opening days.”

“Hiring personnel on a Wednesday is less expensive.””

