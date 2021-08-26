On ‘Sour,’ Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of plagiarizing the work of other artists.

Olivia Rodrigo has retrospectively added two writers to the writing credits for her first album Sour’s single “Good 4 U.”

According to Billboard, sources familiar with the incident said the update acknowledged an interpolation of the pop-punk band Paramore’s 2007 track “Misery Business.”

Paramore’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro, who co-wrote “Misery Business,” were also recognized as co-writers of “Good 4 U.”

Both musicians were listed as songwriters for the song on the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers’ website (ASCAP).

Here’s a closer look at the artists Rodrigo has been accused of plagiarizing on her Sour album by some.

Paramore

According to Billboard, the respective teams for Rodrigo and Paramore were in contact regarding “Good 4 U” before the album’s release in May, according to insiders.

In an Instagram story broadcast on August 24, Williams reacted to the most recent update of the writing credits for “Good 4 U.”

Following the premiere of the song’s music video in late May, fans of “Good 4 U” took to TikTok to compare the choruses of “Good 4 U” with “Misery Business.”

User John Paul Cross made various analogies between the songs in a remark submitted three months ago on Adamusic’s YouTube channel, which uploaded a mashup of the two tracks.

“Guys, big theory on this mashup’s lyric combo: in Good For You, Olivia sings about how torn up she is about a breakup and how quickly the guy recovers; Misery Business is about Hailey Williams harboring a grudge against a popular girl who stole a boy she likes, and the vindictive pleasure she felt after stealing him back,” the user explained.

“The mashup merges the two stories into one, with Olivia playing the popular girl who first took the boy and Hailey playing the emo girl who rescued him, with their unique songs expressing their emotions to the events. If this was done on purpose, Adam, you are a genius with a 200 IQ,” the user commented.

With “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo earned her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

