On social media, the hashtag #DoNotComply is trending, with people urging others to oppose vaccine mandates.

As people opposed to vaccine mandates took to the internet to communicate their message, the hashtag #DoNotComply trended heavily on social media platforms Monday.

As of early afternoon Monday, the hashtag had been used in approximately 50,000 tweets on Twitter, and it had also been widely used on Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit posts. The phrase was also mentioned in tags on YouTube and TikTok, and it nearly invariably followed arguments against vaccine and/or face mask mandates.

Because platforms categorized the communications as carrying false or erroneous information, many of the instances also carried warning labels. However, as several worried social media users pointed out, not all of the posts were quickly identified.

Hello, @Twitter! I’m a #publichealth professional who’s been reading the #DoNotComply hashtag messages. Those with a background in #healthcomm can easily spot accounts that are publishing and disseminating #misinformation. I’m hoping your team is doing the same. Amanda Krupa, MSc (@AmandaKrupa) October 11, 2021 #FactsMatter While many posts were anti-vaccine, others questioned why some companies were subjected to regulations while others were exempt.

Why do you believe so many medical professionals are refusing the vaccine? What makes the post office an exception? What is the purpose of Congress? Why are individuals quitting well-paying jobs? — Mary (@dreamingtoo2), #DoNotComply 11th of October, 2021 This user expressed himself as follows: “#DoNotComply isn’t always anti-vaccine. It’s all about avoiding my gaze till I believe the time is perfect for myself or my children! Who are these people to push others over something that was accepted only a year ago?” #DoNotComply isn’t always anti-vaccine. It’s all about avoiding my gaze till I believe the time is perfect for myself or my children! Who are these people to push others over something that was allowed only a year ago? https://t.co/DL0NS2CMNm — 7Thunders7 (@BenjaminMichael) 11th of October, 2021 On Monday, many of the messages were about Southwest Airlines. Over 1,000 flights were canceled by the airline over the weekend. Theories quickly spread that it was the result of a labor strike by the pilots’ union, which is opposed to the company’s COVID vaccine obligation.

Southwest, on the other hand, pushed on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.