On social media, Adele performs a preview of her comeback hit Easy On Me.

Adele teased her fans with a sneak peek at her comeback track via social media.

She gave her admirers a sample of her new music Easy On Me in an Instagram Live video.

“I might get in trouble for playing it,” the singer added.

Adele looked to struggle with the technology during the webcast and stated that she would learn how to utilize Instagram Live before attempting it again.

During the video, she also answered a few fan questions.

“Of course I miss the UK,” Adele said when asked if she missed being in the UK. There’s a lot. I’m usually there a lot more than I have been recently, but I haven’t been able to go because of all the travel restrictions.” “I’m not in London, no, I’m in LA,” she continued. Because of the travel limitations, I won’t be able to get there. It’s a shambles.” She was also questioned about her appearance on Saturday Night Live in the United States.

“They want you to be all panicked and things about how dangerous it is,” she explained.

“The show changes up to about a half-hour before the live broadcast.” But I had a great time and will gladly host it again.” Adele hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s 25, but she has stated that she is working on one.

So far, she’s named all three of her studio albums after the ages she reached during the creative process.

Adele was featured on the cover of both the British and American editions of Vogue magazine earlier this week.

Each edition of the magazine featured a fresh fashion photo and interview, making it the first cooperation of its kind in the magazine’s 129-year existence.