On set, Alec Baldwin inadvertently kills a woman with a pretend gun.

On the set of his current film, Alec Baldwin accidently killed a woman and injured a man.

During the filming of the 63-year-Western old’s picture, Rust, a prop gun misfired, striking director of photography Halnya Huchins and director Joel Souza.

Hutchins, 42, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors, according to police.

Souza, 48, was carried to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre by ambulance, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The film’s production has been halted.

According to a Baldwin spokeswoman, an accident occurred on set when a prop gun with blanks misfired.

The veteran actor was reportedly seen crying outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, but attempts to reach him for comment were fruitless.

“The details are unclear at this time,” Guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement. “We are striving to learn more, and we support a full inquiry into this unfortunate event.”

Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015, and American Cinematographer recognized him a “emerging talent” in 2019.

She worked as a director of photography on the action picture Archenemy, which will be released in 2020, and director Adam Egypt has paid respect to her.

On Twitter, he said: “I’m heartbroken about Halyna’s death. “She was a tremendous artist who was fully committed to art and to movies,” she said, enraged that this could happen on set. According to sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios, police arrived to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch at 2 p.m. after 911 calls of a person being shot on set.

Detectives were looking into how and what type of projectile was fired, he said.

In a statement, Mr Rios said: “This case is still under investigation.

“This incident has not resulted in any charges being filed. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses.” According to a press statement from the New Mexico Film Office, filming for Rust will continue into early November.