On September 8, 2021, did someone win the Powerball jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

The Powerball jackpot was not won by a single player on Wednesday. Similarly, no one won the $1 million second prize, implying that there will be a tidy sum to be won on Sunday.

Eleven people won the third prize of $50,000, after which the prizes begin at $100 and gradually decrease for those who matched at least one number with the Powerball.

As a result of no one winning the grand prize, the prize pool will be increased to $409 million on Sunday.

The second prize is $1 million, the third prize is $50,000, and the other prizes for those who get one number and the Powerball are $100, $7, and $4, respectively.

Winning Numbers for the Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball number was 21, and the first five numbers were 09, 22, 41, 47, and 61. The Power Play was 2x, which means that individuals who entered this draw may win twice as much money.

Seven participants earned the third prize in the Power Play, which means that each of them will receive $100,000 after their $50,000 award is doubled.

No one won the top two prizes in the Power Play, which would have been the jackpot or $2 million, because players must match all five numbers to win either the first or second prize.

The same was true for the Monday night draw, in which neither of the top two rewards went to anyone.

The first five numbers in Monday night’s draw were 11, 20, 22, 33, and 54, with the Powerball being 24. The Power Play has a 2x multiplier as well.

Although the Powerball does not currently have any jackpot winners, the game did give away three jackpots in four drawings at the start of the year, totaling a massive sum of money.

On January 20, a massive $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland, before it was reset to $20 million and won just three days later.

The jackpot was won again on January 30, indicating that there are still winners in this game.

It is, however, critical to play the lottery responsibly.

“Never spend more than you can afford on any lottery product,” cautions the Powerball lottery. Please keep in mind that this is only a game.”

