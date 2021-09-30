On September 29, 2021, did someone win the Powerball jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

This week’s Powerball jackpot was a whopping $570 million, the eighth-highest in the game’s history. It has accumulated over several months due to the fact that no winner has been located among the ticket holders.

On Wednesday, it was the same situation, with no jackpot winner. As a result, the rollover reward has been increased to $620 million (with a cash option of $446 million).

This massive prize, which has been described as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, will be up for grabs on Sunday, October 3, meaning a winner might emerge before the end of the week.

Here are the numbers for the Wednesday night draw, in case you missed it.

First Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Second Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Third Five: 02- 11 in the Powerball 3x Power Play

While no one won the jackpot, there were plenty of other huge prizes up for grabs.

Five ticket holders shared the second prize of $1 million, while three Power players shared the second prize of $2 million apiece.

The third prize of $50,000 went to even more people, with 77 ticket holders picking the winning numbers.

In the Power play, there were 19 ticket holders who had the third prize numbers, which meant they each earned $150,000.

As with every draw, over a million people won a reward, and hundreds of thousands of people won at least $4, which is the lowest sum that may be won.

What Are the Chances of Winning Powerball?

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are minuscule. Given how long it has been since someone has taken the big prize home, this is predictable.

According to the Powerball lottery, a $2 ticket has a one in 292,201,338 chance of winning the top prize. One in 11,688,053.52 chances of winning the second prize.

With a one in 913,129.18 chance of winning the third reward, the odds are substantially better, but still extremely implausible.

If a Power Play is employed, the odds alter somewhat, and if the 10x multiplier is offered, the odds shift even more.

Overall, you have a one in 24.87 chance of winning the Powerball lottery, however it’s always more likely to be the uninteresting $4 reward.

When it comes to the lotto, it’s crucial to play properly and never risk your own money. This is a condensed version of the information.