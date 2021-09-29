On September 28, 2021, did someone win the $22 million Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for September 28 were announced, with a jackpot prize of $22 million and a cash-value option of $15.4 million.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 18, 30, 43, 68, and 69, while the yellow Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier was 4x.

There were no jackpot winners in the most recent game. However, after accurately matching all of the white balls, one lucky ticket holder in New York won the second prize of $1 million. The winner did not spend an extra $1 on the Megaplier, which would have increased their prize to $4 million.

Nine ticket buyers correctly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 apiece. Three of the lucky winners purchased the Megaplier, which netted them a total of $40,000 each.

There were 224 ticket holders who matched four white balls and won $500 apiece, with 48 of them winning the $2,000 Megaplier prize.

There were also 544 winners in the game who matched three white balls and won $200 each, with 116 of them receiving the Megaplier prize of $800.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, October 1 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize valued at $34 million and a cash-value option of $23.7 million.

Although there was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, three players—two from New Hampshire and one from Pennsylvania—matched the first five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. The Megaplier option, which would have increased each of the second prize winners’ profits to $3 million, was not purchased by any of the second prize winners.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money goes toward the top reward in the next drawing.

A Megaplier option is available in most states for an extra fee. This is a condensed version of the information.