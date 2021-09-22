On September 21, 2021, did anyone win the $432 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for September 21, which had a jackpot prize of $432 million and a cash-value option of $315 million, were announced.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56, while the yellow Mega Ball was 13 and the Megaplier was 3x.

One lucky jackpot winner emerged from the most recent game, a New York ticket holder who won the top reward after successfully matching all of the white balls as well as the Mega Ball.

On Tuesday night, another huge winner was a Connecticut resident who matched all five white balls, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winner did not spend an extra $1 on the Megaplier, which would have increased their prize to $3 million.

Twenty-five players correctly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 apiece. Six of the winners purchased the Megaplier, which paid out a total of $30,000 to each of them.

There were 565 ticket holders who matched four white balls and won $500 apiece, with 94 of them winning the $1,500 Megaplier prize.

There were also 1,533 winners who matched three white balls and won $200 apiece, with 254 ticket holders winning the Megaplier prize of $600 each.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, September 24 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize of $20 million and a $14.5 million cash option.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, but one player in New Jersey matched all of the white balls and won the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The $10,000 third prize was won by 18 ticket holders who matched four of the five white balls as well as the Mega Ball. One of the winners also chose the Megaplier, which increased their prize to $30,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers drawn on, you win. This is a condensed version of the information.