On September 14, 2021, did someone win the $383 million Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On September 14, the next Mega Millions lottery drawing produced two new millionaires but no winner of the $383 million jackpot (cash-value option $278.7 million).

The white balls had the numbers 4, 13, 19, 63, and 64 on Tuesday night, while the yellow Mega Ball had the number 16. X2 was the Megaplier.

The second prize, worth $1 million, was won by two tickets that matched all of the white balls. Due to players purchasing a $1 Megaplier, both prizes were increased to $2 million.

Twenty-five ticket holders each won $10,000 after matching four white balls and the Mega Ball. Three of those gamers purchased the Megaplier, which paid out a total of $20,000 to each of them.

There were 512 players who matched four white balls to win $500 each, with 98 of them earning the $1,000 Megaplier prize.

There were also 1,327 winners who matched three white balls, each receiving $200, with 247 winning the Megaplier prize of $400.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, September 17 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize valued at $405 million and a cash-value option of $294.7 million.

There were no jackpot winners in last Friday’s drawing, but two tickets (one each sold in Florida and New York) matched the first five white balls without matching the Mega Ball, giving them each a $1 million second prize. The Megaplier was not acquired by either of the second-place winners.

Last Friday, twelve players won $10,000 each after matching four of the five white balls as well as the Mega Ball. One of the 12 third-place winners chose the Megaplier, which increased their reward money to $20,000!

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money goes toward the top reward in the next drawing.

Most jurisdictions have a Megaplier option, which costs an extra $1 every play and improves the chances of winning. This is a condensed version of the information.