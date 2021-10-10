On Sefton’s beaches, you may be breaking little-known dog laws.

The coast of Sefton is known for its lovely beaches, many of which are suitable for dog walking.

There are certain restrictions in place since much of the Sefton coast is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, with a succession of nature reserves and protected areas stretching from Crossens in the north to Waterloo in the south.

On the beaches of Crosby, Ainsdale, and Southport, dog owners are urged to exercise their pets.

However, any fouling must be cleaned up, dog poo bags must not be left in the landscape, and your dog must be kept under control.

There are also dog exclusion zones in force between May 1 and September 30 each year.

These are: Southport beach, commencing at the Pier and heading south towards Pleasureland (for 555m) and ending at the tide line.

From 200 meters either side of the main beach access to the tidal line on Ainsdale Beach.

Because rare species such as Natterjack Toads and Great Crested Newts rely on the many ponds in the dunes to survive, dogs must be kept out of these regions of water.

Dogs should also be kept away from beach birds, particularly big flocks of roosting waders, terns, and gulls, which all use this shoreline as an important stopover or breeding site along the East Atlantic Flyway.

Allowing your dog to disturb these birds is illegal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Pets should also be kept under control so that ground-nesting birds in the dunes are not disturbed.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 also protects nesting species.

The following are the essential rules for bringing dogs to the beach, according to Sefton Council:

Maintain constant control over your dog. Keep your dog on a leash if you can’t control it.

Keep your dog clear of the dunes’ pools of water and slacks (the dips where water collects), as there are a variety of unusual plants and fauna that should not be disturbed.

Never let your dog unattended along the water’s edge. A dog that is out of sight could be out of control or in danger due to a high tide or other unforeseen threat.

It is your responsibility to clean up after your dog. “Summary finishes” due to a failure to clean.