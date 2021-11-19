On security camera, a FedEx driver is seen hanging up a fallen American flag and saluting.

A FedEx courier in North Carolina was apparently caught on a home security camera this week saluting an American flag that was lying on the ground.

According to CBS News’ WJZY, the FedEx driver pulled over for a moment after noticing the flag had fallen into the bushes in front of a house in Mathews, North Carolina.

When the driver noticed the flag on the ground, he dropped a package on the ground and walked over to pick it up and hang it. He then saluted the flag before departing.

Karla Cruz, the homeowner, apparently witnessed the incident on her security camera and was satisfied with the FedEx driver’s efforts.

According to WJZY, Cruz stated, “I was thinking, ‘Oh, he’s going to mend the flag, that’s a pretty lovely thing.” “Then he salutes it, which makes my heart melt. Maybe he’s a veteran, I reasoned.” The homeowner stated that she now wishes to locate the FedEx driver in order to thank him for his actions.

Cruz takes tremendous delight in honoring the flag because it represents her family’s journey from Mexico, according to the news outlet.

“We arrived here and fell in love with Mexico. We, on the other hand, enjoy this country and the chances it has provided our family. The American Dream was brought to us by America “she stated “We bought a house in this town. It’s been incredible. It’s fantastic that he [the FedEx guy]came out and raised our flag.” Over the last few months, individuals have honored the American flag in a variety of ways, even in times of crisis. A US embassy employee saved the flag from being burned during the US pullout from Afghanistan in August, while staff members were being evacuated.

Staffers at the embassy were instructed to destroy any materials that could be used by the Taliban as propaganda. All American flags, papers, devices, and sensitive goods with embassy or agency logos were among the things confiscated.

According to J.P. Lawrence, a reporter for Stars and Stripes, the American flag was “important” to the staffer, and he wanted to keep it.

Many Americans salute the American flag on a variety of occasions throughout the year, including Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Flag Day, which is observed across the United States, is an example of this. This is a condensed version of the information.