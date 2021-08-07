On Saturday, TV personality Ant McPartlin will marry Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant McPartlin of ‘Ant and Dec’ fame is reportedly due to marry fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday at a Hampshire church (7 August).

On Friday, a massive bouquet of flowers was seen arriving at the church that was said to be the site, and florists were seen decorating the church’s entryway.

Following McPartlin’s 11-year split with Lisa Armstrong, the couple has been together since 2018.

Meanwhile, Corbett has two daughters from her previous marriage to ex-husband Scott Corbett, who served as the star’s personal assistant.

Following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and subsequent trip in rehab, Britain’s Got Talent host McPartlin called Corbett as his “rock.”

McPartlin was seen golfing with TV co-star and best friend Declan Donnelly earlier this week, while Corbett was photographed shopping for lingerie.