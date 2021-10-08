On Saturday, the £11.6 million Lotto jackpot prize’must be won.’

After no one won the Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, a multimillion-pound prize is up for grabs this weekend.

On Saturday, a lucky winner will scoop the “must-be-won” estimated £11.6 million jackpot.

“This weekend might be one to remember with a massive projected £172 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs on Friday and an unbelievable £11.6 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Saturday,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“Don’t forget to acquire your tickets early for what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend of winning!”

The winning Lotto numbers on Wednesday were 51, 16, 01, 09, 30, 27, with 34 as the bonus number.

No one won the top prize, nor did anyone match five numbers plus the bonus to win the £1 million second prize.

The Merlin draw machine and the set of balls 9 were utilized.

No one won the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, but 11 people each earned £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

Although no one won the top prize of £500,000 for the Thunderball, two contestants shared the second prize of £5,000 apiece after matching five numbers.

Thunderball numbers 27, 05, 26, 24, 09, and 06 were the winning Thunderball numbers.