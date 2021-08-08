On Saturday night, a high-tech instrument was utilized to combat knife crime in the city center.

The local targeted policing team was out in force, working with licensees to deter crime, using a knife arch to keep everyone safe in the nighttime economy.

A knife arch is a portable metal detector designed to detect whether someone is carrying a blade on the streets and is the newest police instrument in the fight against knife crime.

Its pulse induction technique sends a brief burst of electricity (pulse) through a side-mounted wire coil (transmitter). An electromagnetic field is created around the coil as a result of this.

“If you’re thinking about carrying a knife or going out to cause problems, think again,” Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop stated earlier this summer.

“You could find yourself in court, gravely injured, or forced to live with the consequences for the rest of your life.

“The risk isn’t worth it.

“Knife arches may be seen to assist us in identifying somebody carrying a knife. If you notice something like this, don’t hesitate to ask us about it, and don’t be alarmed: it’s simply another way we try to avoid problems.”