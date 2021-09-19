On Rightmove, there’s a look inside the cheapest house for sale in St Helens.

According to Rightmove, this terraced property is the cheapest house for sale in St Helens.

The £55,000 two-bedroom property on Lee Street “could function as the perfect purchase to rent, a first-time buy, or a home for downsizing,” according to the brokers.

The lounge, kitchen, hall, and bathroom are all located on the ground floor of the house.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a backyard at the back of the house.

Within a two-mile radius of the site are three train stations, as well as a number of schools.

“Two-bedroom terrace set in a convenient neighbourhood with amenities and schools nearby,” according to the property description on Rightmove.

“Road linkages surround the home, providing commuters with convenient access.

“The accommodation consists of an entrance into the lounge, an open plan kitchen and dining area, a downstairs bathroom, and two first-floor bedrooms.

“Externally, there is a back with gated entrance to the back. This property could be ideal for a buy-to-let, a first-time buyer, or someone looking to downsize.”

Within a mile of the property are Sutton Oak CofE Primary School, St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, and St Cuthbert’s Catholic Hight School.

The residence is 0.2 miles from St Helens Junction Station, 1.1 miles from Lea Green Station, and 1.7 miles from St Helens Central Station.

Rightmove is handling the sale of the house and has received a £70,000 bid.

Before a contract is exchanged, any interested parties must submit any greater offers in writing to the selling agent.

This information was correct as of September 20, 2021, when it was published.

Click here for more information on the property.