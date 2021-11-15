On Reddit, a Maryland mayor faces 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

Andrew Bradshaw, the city of Cambridge, Maryland’s youngest-ever mayor, has been charged with 50 counts of disseminating recent porn after reportedly posting intimate photographs of his ex on social media.

According to the state prosecutor, the 32-year-old is accused of breaking Maryland’s revenge porn statute. According to court filings, Bradshaw is accused of creating multiple profiles on the forum website Reddit using parts of the victim’s name and birthday to upload nude photographs of her without her consent.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the photographs were uploaded on forums on sex, humiliation, degradation, and racism. The captions in several of the photos included