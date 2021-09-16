On purpose, a thief drives his stolen car across a family’s living room.

A thief drove a stolen automobile across the living room of a house in Anfield that had people inside.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, emergency services were dispatched to Attwood Street, Anfield, following reports of a car slamming into a house.

When emergency crews came, they discovered a black Audi A5 boot in a terraced house on the road.

The car was stolen in a burglary in Old Swan on Wednesday, September 8th, and police believe the property was targeted purposefully.

A man in dark clothing and a baseball cap was observed getting out of the automobile and sprinting down Blessington Road.

People were inside the property when the car crashed, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue, who were on the scene with Merseyside Police.

The incident is not thought to have resulted in any injuries.

The fire department is now assessing the considerable damage to the front of the house and working to secure the area.

They’ve also requested that a structural engineer come on the scene.

“We suspect the car was deliberately driven into the house,” Chief Inspector Steve Hardy said. “We are calling for anyone who may have observed the incident or has any information that could assist us with our investigations to come forward.”

“This was a careless conduct, and we are lucky no one was hurt.”

“Crime scene investigators are currently on the site, conducting house-to-house enquiries.

“Officers will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a black Audi A5 parked in their street or neighborhood between September 8 and today (which isn’t regularly parked in the area).” They may have information that is critical to our investigation.”

If you observed the incident or have any information, please contact Merseyside Police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 975 of September.

You can also phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.