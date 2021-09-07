On Pier Head, the BBC filmed a “huge crime scene” for Silent Witness.

As part of filming for a long-running BBC serial, a sunny Pier Head was converted into a huge crime scene today.

A big blue-and-white forensics tent was set up near the Museum of Liverpool as part of the realistic crime scene being recorded as part of Silent Witness.

Emilia Fox, who plays forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander on the program, was spotted on set wearing a white forensics suit.

As development on the new series progressed, film teams could be seen with white boards and camera equipment.

The crime drama, presently in its 24th season, follows the emotional and professional struggles of a group of forensic pathology experts who investigate horrible murders and use their expertise to apprehend the perpetrators.

The focus on the post-mortem procedure is one of Silent Witness’s most distinguishing features. Because the pathologists spend a lot of time in the Lyell Centre’s laboratory, a lot of work and effort is put into making this part of the series as interesting and authentic as possible.

It is, however, not suitable for the faint of heart.

The sitcom, which is presently in its 25th season, formerly featured Amanda Burton, a former Brookside actress, as the main character. This is the first time the series has been filmed in Liverpool, according to reports.

