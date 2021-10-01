On Pep Guardiola’s Man City, Jurgen Klopp might unleash a new Liverpool formation.

This weekend, Liverpool will meet Manchester City in a high-profile matchup between two Premier League giants.

In recent years, the pair have competed at the highest levels of English and European football, with Jurgen Klopp progressively creating a mental struggle with Pep Guardiola that dates back to their German rivalry.

The outcome of Sunday’s match might have a huge impact on the season’s eventual champions, and the Reds manager could be in line to use a tactical surprise on his opponent in order to gain an advantage.

Klopp’s preferred formation since arriving in Merseyside has been 4-3-3. In comparison to some of his peers, he has shown a reduced willingness to make sweeping changes, which has provided Guardiola with a number of opportunities to exploit that structure throughout the years.

Guardiola appeared to be forced into overthinking for a short period by Liverpool’s 4-3-3, adopting back three formations as well as complex lob-sided forms, and his squad continued to struggle until he settled on 4-2-3-1 as his permanent solution.

Klopp made an unexpected move at the Etihad last season, switching to 4-4-2 shortly after Diogo Jota was recruited from Wolves, as Guardiola’s 4-2-3-1 began to improve City’s results against Liverpool.

Klopp was allowed to pitch a front two of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with Sadio Mane on the left wing and Jota on the right, with the Portuguese striker on board.

Salah and Firmino negated City’s midfield combination of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan by restricting passing paths into their feet and almost man-marking them, as demonstrated below, in response to Guardiola’s 4-2-3-1.

At the Etihad, the Reds caused huge problems for 45 minutes until Guardiola was given the opportunity to make minor adjustments at halftime.

Throughout the first half, City lost the ball in dangerous locations, and Klopp’s players were able to break in numbers thanks to their new shape, which was combined with strategic pressing and the quick addition of Jota.

Three months later, the two teams played again at Anfield, but Liverpool had lost all of their center defenders by that point, including Jota. “The summary has come to an end.”