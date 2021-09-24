On pay, job security, and equality, Labour proposes a “new deal” for workers.

Labour is proposing workers a “new bargain” that includes raises in wages, job security, and equality.

As part of a “fundamental transformation” to the economy, Labour stated it will legislation to introduce Fair Pay Agreements in the social care sector within the first 100 days of a Labour government.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader, will publish a Green Paper on Employment Rights at the party’s conference in Brighton tomorrow (Saturday).

She will argue that raising salaries, job security, and workplace rights will boost productivity and worker health.

According to Labour, Fair Pay Agreements would bring together worker and employer representatives to agree on minimum pay, terms and conditions, which will constitute a “floor” in a sector.

Other initiatives include an immediate raise in the minimum wage to at least £10 per hour, the introduction of a single status of “worker” for all but the really self-employed, the right to flexible working for all workers from the start, and a prohibition on zero-hours contracts.

Labour also promises to boost statutory sick pay and make it available to all workers, as well as extend statutory parental leave and establish a bereavement leave right.

Ms Rayner will also warn that Labour would put a halt to the so-called “fire and rehire” practice, which has generated a slew of conflicts amid union allegations that businesses are using it to slash pay and conditions.

“It will be the driving mission of the next Labour government to stop the poverty wages and insecure work that blights millions of lives and holds back our economy,” Ms Rayner will tell the conference. Labour will make the United Kingdom work for the working class.

“Work should give not only a decent pay that allows people to support their families, but also dignity, flexibility, and security. Better compensation and more secure employment benefits employees, businesses, and the economy.

“Labour will produce a New Deal for Working People so that they get a fair share of the wealth they create, and we will sign this New Deal into law within the first 100 days of the next Labour government.”

Andy McDonald is the Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections. “The summary has come to an end.”