On party lines, the North Carolina Senate passes a bill restricting how teachers discuss race.

On Thursday, Republicans in North Carolina’s Senate passed a law limiting how teachers can address some racial topics in class along party lines.

The bill passed with a vote of 25-17 and now must pass through the General Assembly before being sent to the governor for approval.

The bill, according to Republicans, is intended to prohibit teachers from pressuring their kids to accept any of a list of 13 beliefs, including the notions that a specific race or sex is intrinsically superior and guilt-inducing students because of their race or sex.

During a floor debate, Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger said, “The aim of this law is to put in place guardrails against the most severe kinds of indoctrination.”

While Republicans claim the bill will at the very least shine a light on how teachers operate and call out questionable classroom activities, it does not appear to prevent any of the alleged cases of “indoctrination” detailed in an 831-page task force report released earlier this week by GOP Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

If the law reaches Governor Roy Cooper’s desk, he is likely to reject it because he has already condemned it. It might also be stymied by Berger, Cooper, and House Speaker Tim Moore’s budget talks.

Democrats claim Republicans devised the package to assuage unwarranted fears among hardline conservatives ahead of the elections in 2022 and 2024. They further claimed that the bill will stifle debate by prohibiting instructors from exposing America’s racist heritage and the enduring impacts of slavery.

Senator Gladys Robinson, a Democrat from Guilford County, remarked, “Indoctrination is fake news.” “In fact, it’s a lot more than that. It’s a blatant falsehood. There is no indoctrination taking place. Step into our lane and let them [educators]into theirs.”

The latest action in North Carolina is part of a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures seeking to combat ideas associated with “critical race theory,” a complex framework developed by legal scholars in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain white dominance in society.

