On orders from gang boss Leon Cullen, gun thugs sprayed bullets into a rival’s home.

On the orders of Leon Cullen, one of the UK’s most wanted criminals, two men fired six bullets into a rival’s front door and windows.

Thugs opened fire at the address on behalf of fugitive gang boss Cullen, and Lewis Sinclair and Andrew Johannessen were involved in the scheme.

The shooting was precipitated by a feud between the gun thug – who is now serving a 22-year sentence after fleeing to Dubai – and another organized crime organization.

READ MORE: Live updates as police conduct narcotics raids across Liverpool

When Johannessen, from St Helens, teamed up with Shawn O’Malley, from Warrington’s Orford district, and Sinclair, from Partington, they launched an attack on Hilden Street in Bolton.

On September 9, 2019, they drove a stolen Mercedes from Warrington to St Helens and then to the target address in Bolton to settle a long-running feud between two criminal gangs.

Johannessen, 38, had even conducted reconnaissance missions at the scene in Bolton’s Hilden Street, which were afterwards tracked thanks to the electronic tag he was wearing.

Two criminals were seen on the street, dressed in black and hiding their faces, before up to six rounds were fired at the windows and door of a specific residence, according to CCTV evidence.

The two men bolted, and Johannessen followed them to Leigh, where they switched to a BMW and carried on to St Helens.

The firearm, a Czech 9mm parabellum self-loading pistol, was hidden in Craig Millington’s car, along with cocaine, in an attempt to implicate him.

Millington had a hatred against Cullen since they had both been engaged with the same lady.

Sinclair and Johannessen, of Gaskell Street, St Helens, were sentenced to 12 years in prison and an additional 27 months on licence at Bolton Crown Court this week.

They won’t be able to petition for parole until they’ve been in prison for at least six years and ten months.

In August and September of this year, Johannessen and Sinclair pleaded guilty to conspiring to conduct burglaries after breaking into lockers at. The summary comes to a close.