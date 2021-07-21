On one of the hottest days of the year, a vehicle stopped a pensioner in a wheelchair.

When a pensioner in a wheelchair was stopped by a motorist on one of the hottest days of the year, she was taken aback.

Linda Clarke, 71, and her husband Graham, 69, had gone for a stroll near their house in Ellesmere Port and had not been able to get enough exercise.

On Sunday, July 18, Graham was compelled to push Linda’s wheelchair onto the road since the pavements had grown too hot.

Temperatures surpassed 30°C over the weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue Amber heat warnings for the next three days.

“We just didn’t think to bring any water because we hadn’t realized how hot it was – we aren’t used to it in the UK,” Linda explained.

“We chose to stroll along the side of the road because the pavement had become too hot to walk on.

“Then this car comes to a stop, and the man inside offers my husband a bottle of water, explaining how difficult pushing a chair in the heat can be.

“Then he asked if I wanted some water; everything happened so quickly that I didn’t even ask his name.”

Linda had to have several surgery on her stomach after beating cancer.

One resulted in the severing of her sciatic nerve, leaving her in a wheelchair when one of her feet “dropped.”

“It was a difficult adjustment to get used to, but I am in good hands with Graham,” she said.

“A lot of people have a go at Ellesmere Port, but there are some nice people here,” Linda remarked, hoping that the man who provided them assistance will see how appreciative they are.

“I’d like him to know how grateful we are that he came to a halt. It really makes you feel better to know that there are some good individuals out there.”