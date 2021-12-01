On one of Britain’s largest housing developments, the few remaining pubs.

Speke is best known as the site of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, but it is also one of the country’s largest housing estates.

It was developed in the 1930s to house post-industrial slum dwellers who wanted to relocate into more sanitary and larger homes surrounded by greenery.

Speke was established on the site of a tiny village with a population of 400 people surrounded by fields before it was created.

Liverpool Corporation purchased the site in 1928 and began construction on residences in earnest during the interwar period to accommodate people employed in the neighboring industrial estate’s factories.

Families began pouring to Speke after WWII to work in the new factories, and by the end of the 1950s, the town had grown to almost 25,000 residents.

Speke evolved beyond its intended ‘garden city’ concept into the massive housing estate it is now, housing a population of roughly 33,000 people, as a result of the desire for additional council homes and the need for more workers in post-war businesses.

During the 1950s and 1960s, a number of public facilities, including a succession of stores on the Crescent and Parade, as well as a number of bars, began to spring up around Speke.

On the developing estate, these one-of-a-kind pubs served as social hubs and key places of entertainment for generations of drinkers.

Kevin Mcardle, 64, of Speke, spoke to The Washington Newsday in 2020 about his memories of growing up on the estate with his family from 1958 through the 1980s.

“I lived with my mother and father, and my father worked at Dunlop’s plant like a lot of others back then,” Kevin explained.

“It was simply fantastic.” There had been a proper community there for many years.

“We had Bluebell Woods and vast parks, and the shops on the Parade, which we dubbed ‘the new shops,’ were fantastic.”

“There were approximately four or five social clubs at the time, and we had some excellent pubs like the Fox and the Flying Saucer and The Orient, which are still there now.”

Unfortunately, only two of the pubs have survived.