On October 5, 2021, did someone win the $45 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for October 5, which had a jackpot prize of $45 million and a cash-value option of $31.6 million, were announced.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 7, 11, 18, 30, and 36, while the yellow Mega Ball was 4 and the Megaplier was 3x.

In the most recent drawing, there were no jackpot winners. However, two players (one from Florida and the other from New Jersey) properly matched the five white balls, earning them the $1 million second prize. Neither of the second-place winners paid the extra $1 for the Megaplier, which would have brought their total earnings to $3 million.

There were 33 people who matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Nine of the winners purchased the Megaplier, which paid out a total of $30,000 to each of them.

There were 550 ticket holders who matched four white balls and won $500 apiece, with 112 of them winning the $1,500 Megaplier prize.

There were also 1,357 winners in the game who matched three white balls and won $200 each, with 271 of them winning the Megaplier prize of $600.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, with a jackpot prize of $60 million and a cash-value option of $42.1 million.

There were no grand prize winners in last Friday’s drawing, but one lucky player in Florida matched all five white balls, winning the second prize of $1 million. If the player had paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, their second prize would have been worth $2 million.

Last Friday, nine ticket holders accurately matched four of the five white balls as well as the Mega Ball, each winning $10,000 as the third prize. Four of these winners purchased the Megaplier, which raised each of their winnings to $20,000.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers on the board, you win. This is a brief summary.