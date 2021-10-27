On October 26, 2021, did someone win the $20 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions lottery game results for October 26 were announced, with a jackpot prize of $20 million and a cash-value option of $14 million.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 6, 14, 19, 56, and 62, while the yellow Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was 4x.

The top jackpot prize was not won, but one lucky ticket holder took home the second-place prize of $1 million. If the winner had paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, their second reward would have been worth $4 million.

Each of the seven players who successfully matched four white balls and the Mega Ball won $10,000. One of them purchased the Megaplier, boosting their third-place award to $40,000.

There were 194 ticket holders who matched four white balls but not the Mega Ball, winning $500 each, with 47 of them winning the $2,000 Megaplier prize.

A total of 581 players matched three white balls, earning them each $200, with 126 of the winners taking home the $800 Megaplier prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, October 29 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize of $22 million and a $15.4 million cash option.

One lucky grand prize winner was announced at last Friday’s game. The $108 million jackpot was won by a ticket purchaser in Arizona, lowering the minimum prize to $20 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

A player from Georgia won the second prize of $1 million by matching the first five white balls minus the Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $3 million if they had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money goes toward the top reward in the next drawing.

A Megaplier option is available in most states. This is a condensed version of the information.