On October 19, 2021, did someone win the $94 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for October 19, which had a jackpot prize of $94 million and a cash-value option of $65.9 million, were announced.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 3, 12, 13, 19, and 52, while the yellow Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were no winners of the top jackpot reward or the $1 million second prize. If there had been any winners in the most recent round, the second prize would have been worth $3 million to those who purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1.

17 ticket holders, on the other hand, correctly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Five of the winners purchased the Megaplier, which netted them each $30,000 in prize money.

A group of 404 players matched four white balls to win $500 each, with 71 of them winning the $1,500 Megaplier prize.

There were also 1,018 ticket holders who matched three white balls, earning them each $200, with 234 of them winning the Megaplier reward of $600 apiece.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, October 22 at 11 p.m. ET for a $108 million jackpot and a cash-value option of $75.7 million.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s game, but a player in New York won the second prize of $1 million after accurately matching the first five white balls but not the Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $3 million if they had purchased the Megaplier.

Last Friday, thirteen players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball, earning them $10,000 each as the game’s third prize. Three of the winners chose the Megaplier, which increased their prizes to $30,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each.