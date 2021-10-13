On October 12, 2021, did someone win the $73 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

The results of the Mega Millions lotto game for October 12 were announced on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot reward of $73 million and a cash-value option of $50.7 million.

Last night’s white ball numbers were 21, 26, 56, 61, and 65, while the yellow Mega Ball was 4 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were no winners of the $1 million second prize or the $1 million jackpot reward. If there had been any winners, the second reward would have been $3 million for those who paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier.

Nine players, on the other hand, perfectly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Two of the winners purchased the Megaplier, which netted them a total of $30,000 apiece.

There were 242 ticket holders who matched four white balls and won $500 each, with 36 of them winning the $1,500 Megaplier prize.

A total of 627 people won $200 each when they matched three white balls, with 120 of them winning the Megaplier prize of $600.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, October 15 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot of $84 million and a cash option of $58.4 million.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, and no participants matched the first five white balls, except the gold Mega Ball, to win the game’s second prize.

That week, two ticket holders won the $10,000 third prize by matching four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. The Megaplier was acquired by one of the winners, bringing their third-place award to $50,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money goes toward the top reward in the next drawing.

A Megaplier option is available in most states for an extra fee. This is a condensed version of the information.