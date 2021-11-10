On November 9, 2021, did someone win the $45 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

The results of the Mega Millions lotto game for November 9 were announced on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize of $45 million and a cash-value option of $32.7 million.

The most recent white ball numbers drawn were 9, 14, 16, 26, and 49, while the yellow Mega Ball was 14 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were no winners of the top jackpot reward or the $1 million second prize. If any winners had paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, the second prize would have been worth $3 million.

16 players, on the other hand, perfectly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Four of the winners purchased the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

A total of 278 ticket buyers matched four white balls but not the Mega Ball, winning $500 each and the Megaplier award of $1,500 for 63 of them.

There were 691 players that matched three white balls and won $200 each, with 180 of them taking home the $600 Megaplier prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, November 12 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot of $53 million and a cash option of $38.5 million.

There were no jackpot winners in last Friday’s game as well. However, a ticket purchased in Texas successfully matched the five white balls (but not the Mega Ball), earning the ticket holder the $1 million second prize. Their award would have been multiplied to $2 million if they had bought the Megaplier option.

The third prize of $10,000 was won by twelve players who matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. The Megaplier was not purchased by any of the winners.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. The money is added to the if no one wins the jackpot reward. This is a condensed version of the information.